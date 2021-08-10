TheStreet Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

