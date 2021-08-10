THETA Market Cap Reaches $6.83 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and $335.93 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00015185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.00837423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00106827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

