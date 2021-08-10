Thilo Schroeder Sells 22,182 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.42. 234,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

