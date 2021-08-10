Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

TRI stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

