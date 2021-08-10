Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE:TRI opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

