Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$144.00 at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$98.44 and a 52-week high of C$141.16.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

