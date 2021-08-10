Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRY. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

