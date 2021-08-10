TokenClub Market Cap Tops $24.73 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $4.12 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

