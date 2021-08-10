Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

