Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

