Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 10th (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Torrid’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

CURV opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Torrid has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

