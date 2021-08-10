Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00010846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00356802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

