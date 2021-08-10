Traders Buy Large Volume of Sanderson Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 858 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $196.38.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

