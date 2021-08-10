TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUGCU)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.