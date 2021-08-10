Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Hits $17.67 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $17.67 million and $85,607.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

