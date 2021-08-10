TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 746725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1898554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

