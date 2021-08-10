Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Translate Bio worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

