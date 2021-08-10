TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,678. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

