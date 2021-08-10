Trinity Network Credit (TNC) One Day Volume Hits $394,552.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $381,042.98 and approximately $394,552.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.