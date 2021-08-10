Triumph Capital Management Invests $372,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 263,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 567,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66.

