Triumph Capital Management Invests $481,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $30,165,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NYSE CLF opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

