Triumph Capital Management Makes New $462,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

DJUL opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

