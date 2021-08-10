Triumph Capital Management Makes New $508,000 Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of DermTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

