Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

