Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.