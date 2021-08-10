Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.79.

