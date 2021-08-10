Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,692 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 91.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

iRobot stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

