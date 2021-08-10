Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.83 Million

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce $380.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.70 million and the highest is $391.14 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,694. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.