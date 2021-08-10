Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Tronox stock remained flat at $$18.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

