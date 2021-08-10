Trust Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,616.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.