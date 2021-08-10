Trust Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

