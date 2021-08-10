Trust Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $171.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

