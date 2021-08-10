Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

