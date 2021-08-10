Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 23,685 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

