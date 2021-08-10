Tsfg LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63.

