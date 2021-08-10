Tsfg LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,646,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 200,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38.

