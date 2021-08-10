Tsfg LLC Buys 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

