Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

