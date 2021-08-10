Tsfg LLC Invests $63,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 10.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.94. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

