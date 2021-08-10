Tsfg LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,904 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 204,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

