Two Harbors Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,228 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the average daily volume of 305 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

