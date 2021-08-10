Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

