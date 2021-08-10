UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €150.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.30 ($161.53).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €125.94. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

