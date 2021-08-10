Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

UA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

