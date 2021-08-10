Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.17. The company has a market cap of C$799.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.86.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

