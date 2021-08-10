Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.17. The firm has a market cap of C$799.42 million and a PE ratio of -26.05. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

