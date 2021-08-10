Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13. Unifi has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

