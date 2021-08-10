Unifty 24 Hour Volume Hits $222,102.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $27.76 or 0.00060878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and $222,102.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00141611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.87 or 1.00322917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.00771911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,507 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.