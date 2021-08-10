Unisocks Hits Market Cap of $40.03 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $132,542.22 or 2.91946966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $684,082.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

