United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $237.94. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.