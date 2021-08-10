United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 183 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.